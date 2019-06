Repak says Ireland is one of the top performers in Europe, finishing ahead of its goals by 13 per cent in 2018.

Recycling increased by 2.5 per cent when compared to 2017 levels, while plastic waste recovery rose by more than 35 per cent to 70,000 tonnes.

Ireland currently recycles a third of all plastics, but that needs to rise to 55 per cent by 2030 to meet EU targets.