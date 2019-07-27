The Saturday Show

People Warned Of Hot Temperatures Across Ireland This Weekend.

: 07/27/2019 - 11:15
Author: Róisin Power
Weather forecasters are warning people of hot temperatures in Ireland this weekend.

They won't reach the record levels of much of Europe over the past few days.

But it'll be mainly dry and bright here - except for some showers forecast for Dublin and the midlands this afternoon.
 

