Plans for a large windfarm in Connemara have been given the go-ahead - despite strong objections.

Arderroo Windfarm asked An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for 25 wind turbines in the townlands of Arderroo, Letter and Finaun in Co Galway.

Residents near Spiddal and Barna claimed it would affect birds and bats, and cause noise and visual problems.

But the board granted permission, subject to 25 conditions.