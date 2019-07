The funeral is taking place today of the 14 year old schoolgirl who died after getting into difficulty while swimming at in County Louth last month.

Jill Amante had been swimming with friends at Seapoint Beach.

She will be buried in Newtown Cross Lawn Cemetery following a funeral service in the Presbyterian Church, Colpe Cross (12pm).

Jill's family have requested mourners wear bright clothes to her funeral, to celebrate her life.