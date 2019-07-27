The Saturday Show

Man Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Dublin Overnight.

Author: Róisin Power
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Dublin overnight.

It happened at Hogan Place in the city centre at around ten to one this morning.

He was taken to St Vincents Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

