Concerns are being raised over plans for a new urgent care centre for children in West Dublin.

The National Children's Hospital satelite unit is due to open soon at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but paediatric consultants are warning that it may not have safe staffing levels.

Fianna Fail and the Labour Party says the HSE must listen to their own front line staff.

Labour's Health Spokesperson, Deputy Alan Kelly says sick children deserve the world-class treatment they were promised