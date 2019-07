Police in the North say dissident republicans are behind a suspected plot to murder officers in Craigavon.

A large bang was heard in the Tullgalley Road area late last night.

Shortly afterwards - it's claimed a device had been fired at a police patrol, but missed its target.

Police say they don't know if that's the case, or if it was planted there to target officers responding to those reports.

A viable device was found - and is still being examined by police and army bomb experts.