There are calls for more gardaí to be allocated to police the roads.

It's after a significant drop in the number of penalty points issued to drivers in the past ten years.

In June 2009 there were more than 790 thousand notices issued compared to just over 630 thousand this month.

In Kildare, over 24,600 points were issued last month, nearly 2,900 less than in 2009.

David Walsh from the PARC Road Safety Group, says it's hurtful the area is not being prioritised: