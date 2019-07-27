Saturday Favourites

Bray Air Display Gets Underway Today.

: 07/27/2019 - 16:38
Author: Róisin Power
The first day of the Bray Air Display in Co Wicklow is coming to a close.

More than 30 aircraft are taking part in the event which draws thousands to the seaside town.

The Black Knights parachute team and the Irish Air Corps were some of the highlights this afternoon.

