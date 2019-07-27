Saturday Favourites

Medals For Those Who Were At Jadotville In 1961 Are "Long Overdue" Says Kildare Cllr.

: 07/27/2019 - 16:42
Author: Róisin Power
A Kildare councillor has said medals for Irish Soldiers of "A" Company 35th Infatry Battalion are "long overdue".

Cllr Michael Coleman is calling on KCC to write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Minister responsible for Defence, Paul Kehoe to ask them to give medals for gallantry and distinguished service to those who served at Jadotville in 1961.

The medals had previously been promised by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, says Coleman.

158 men of "A" Company in Congo-Léopoldville fought 5,000 of Kantanganese troops during the siege of Jadotville.

Those who survived said that it had a huge impact on them and some later suffered from PTSD and depression.

The motion will be put to Kildare Council County at its full meeting on Monday.

