A Kildare Cllr Says A Robust Consulation On Banning Lead In Shooting Is Needed.

A Kildare councillor says a ban on lead in shooting and fishing is concerning.

Sinn Fein Cllr Patricia Ryan, is calling on Kildare County Council to ask the Government to hold a consultation process for affected parties on the EU proposals before proceeding to support the measure or enact any legislation.

The ban on the use of lead could make over 100,000 shotguns in Ireland obsolete.

Ryan says stakeholders who should be consulted include game clubs, farming bodies and conservation organisations.

The motion will be heard at the July meeting of KCC on Monday.