Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Kildare Cllr Says A Robust Consulation On Banning Lead In Shooting Is Needed.

: 07/27/2019 - 16:54
Author: Róisin Power
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

A Kildare councillor says a ban on lead in shooting and fishing is concerning.

Sinn Fein Cllr Patricia Ryan, is calling on Kildare County Council to ask the Government to hold a consultation process for affected parties on the EU proposals before proceeding to support the measure or enact any legislation.

The ban on the use of lead could make over 100,000 shotguns in Ireland obsolete.

Ryan says stakeholders who should be consulted include game clubs, farming bodies and conservation organisations.

The motion will be heard at the July meeting of KCC on Monday.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!