Overnight Track Works Across Co. Kildare Due To Conclude Today.

: 07/27/2019 - 17:02
Author: Róisin Power
Overnight track works across Co. Kildare are due to finish this evening.

Projects by Irish Rail in Newbridge, Maynooth and Leixlip will conclude.

Track works in Maynooth (Silken Vale) and Leixlip (Lucan North and Westmanstown Rd) started in Monday.

However, major track renewal works at three locations near Newbridge Train Station - College Farm, Mount Carmel and Ailsbury Park - have began back in June.

Night-time track works can involve points and crossing maintenance, track maintenance, vegetation control, bridge works and/or ballasting works.

