NTA Says Go Ahead To Undertake Operational Review Of Peak Time Services.

The National Transport Authority has asked Go-Ahead Ireland to undertake an Operational Review of peak time services in Kildare.

That was confirmed by the NTA during a remote meeting with members of Kildare County Council today.

In addition, Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, says the authority confirmed that the consultation for the DART extension to Maynooth is set to begin in the coming months, and also identified a relationship between Kildare County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Authority to develop a cycle lane on the M4/N4 hard shoulder.

