Listen: 121 Defence Forces Families In Receipt Of Social Welfare Payments.

: 07/27/2020 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
121 Defence Forces families are in receipt of social welfare payments in order to make ends meet.

That's according to Kildare Senator, Mark Wall, following reciept of a reply to a Parliamentary Question.

These families are in receipt of benefits such as the Working Family Payment.

An Independent Commission on the Defence Forces will be established before the end of this year, to report within 12 months.

Senator Wall nd Sarah Walshe of Wives and Partners of Defence Forces joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

