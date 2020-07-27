Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Says €300M Plan Will Allow Schools To Re-Open In August.

: 07/27/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a plan going to the cabinet this afternoon will allow schools to re-open and stay open.

Ministers are considering the more than 300 million euro plan which would see schools given significant funding to undergo building works to adapt to life with COVID.

More substitute teachers will be needed along with extra psychologists and guidance teachers to help students deal with returning to school and the impacts of the time off.

Arriving to the cabinet meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the plan will allow schools to re-open fully:

16martin.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!