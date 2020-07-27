Listen: Taoiseach Says €300M Plan Will Allow Schools To Re-Open In August.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a plan going to the cabinet this afternoon will allow schools to re-open and stay open.

Ministers are considering the more than 300 million euro plan which would see schools given significant funding to undergo building works to adapt to life with COVID.

More substitute teachers will be needed along with extra psychologists and guidance teachers to help students deal with returning to school and the impacts of the time off.

Arriving to the cabinet meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the plan will allow schools to re-open fully:

