Heart Foundation Wants Govt. To Follow UK Lead On Tackling Obesity.

: 07/27/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Heart Foundation is urging the government to follow the UK's plan to tackle obesity.

A new obesity strategy will ban buy-one-get-one-free offers on unhealthy foods, as well as TV ads for junk food before 9pm.

Sweets and chocolate displays at supermarket checkouts will also be outlawed.

