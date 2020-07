A leading expert's questioned the legality surrounding the decision to stop the Pandemic Unemployment for people who travel abroad.

Over 100 people have had their payment stopped as a result of checks at the airport.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has labelled the move as discriminatory, as only those on social welfare are being penalised for heading overseas.

Executive Director of the ICCL Liam Herrick, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus