Listen: HSE Says 112 Lives Could Be Saved, Annually, With Increased HPV Vaccine Rates.

: 08/27/2019 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE says 112 lives could be saved every year if the uptake rate for the HPV vaccine improves.

It's launched a programme for the new school year, which will see boys in first year at secondary school vaccinated for the first time.

The take-up for the jab, which protects against HPV-related cancers, is now at 70 per cent - having fallen to 50 per cent two years ago.

Campaigner Laura Brennan, who died from cervical cancer earlier this year, has been credited with driving the uptake.

Her brother Kevin says she'd want even more people to be vaccinated:

