Ice cream sales dropped by 17 per cent over the summer months, when compared with the same period last year.

New grocery figures from Kantar also show sales of sun care products fell by 41.5 per cent in the 12 weeks leading up to August 11th.

Researchers are blaming the drops on the cooler summer weather we are experiencing this year.

Meanwhile, sales of loose fruit increased by 6.4 per cent, while the popularity of their pre-packed alternative dropped slightly.

