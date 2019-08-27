K Drive

Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 08/27/2019 - 15:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by SIPTU's Head of Organising and Campaigns, Darragh O'Connor, TILDA Principal Investigator, Prof. Rose Anne Kenny, Gill Murphy, Head of Payment Schemes at the Banking and Payments Federation and Dr. Siobhán O'Higgins, of  NUIG's School of Psychology.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Dr. Sindy Joyce of the University of Limerick, Sinn Fein Kildare/Newbridge Cllr., Patricia Ryan & Fine Gael Kildare/Newbridge Cllr., Kevin Duffy, Castlewarden resident, Lillian Mahon, and Gda. Derek Cloughley of the Roads Policing Bureau

 

