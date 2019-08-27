KCC Intends To Close A Kildare Town Road For Four Months.

Kildare County Council intends closing a Kildare Town for a period of four months.

It has published its intention to shut the Old Road, from its junction with the Bohereenagower Road and its junction with the R401 at Loughlandys.

The closure is proposed to run from September 30th to January 31st, to enable road improvement works and construction of a new roundabout at South Green.

Submissions are invited on the plan, and the deadline is 5pm on Monday, September 2nd.

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling along the L70154 Bohereenagower Road will be diverted via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L7016 Old Road at Loughlandys or via the L7015 South Green Road to its junction with the R413 at Killeigh Cross and continue via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L7016 Old Road at Loughlandys.

Traffic travelling along the R413 Dunmurry Road will be diverted via the R413 Dunmurry Road to its junction with the L70154 Bohereenagower Road and continue to its junction with the L7016 Old Road or via the R413 to its junction with the L7015 South Green Road to its junction with the L70154 Bohereenagower Road and continue to its junction with the L7016 Old Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety at the address below or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September, 2019.