40 People Missing, Feared Drowned, Off The Coast Of Libya.

: 08/27/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least 40 people are missing and it's feared they've drowned after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.

The United Nation's refugee agency says 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, have been rescued.

The Libyan coast guard says at least five bodies have been found, including a child.

 

 

