Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an attack in Dublin over the weekend.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate and died in hospital yesterday.

Gardai believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least 2 people were involved.



Image: RollingNews