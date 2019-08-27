Kildare Business Closed As It Attempts To Obtain Insurance Cover.

A Kildare business has closed its doors as it attempts to obtain insurance cover.

Independent.ie reports that Spin Activity Centre, Newbridge, offers a range of activities to customers including roller-skating, dance and fitness-based classes and a 20-metre swimming pool.

In a statement, Spin said the cheapest insurance quote it has received was for €100,000 - more than four times its previous premium.

The statement adds that the firm has been trying to obtain cover for six weeks.

The firm's statement, in full:

"Closed from the 25th August 2019

While we try to source adequate insurance cover.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS FROM 25th Aug 2019

We regret to announce that due to an inability to get a renewal on our insurance policy we will be closed from the 25th August 2019 while we continue to try and source alternative cover. We have been trying to source insurance cover for the last 6 weeks since we were informed that our insurer for the last 3 years, Leisure Insure, along with a number of other leisure insurance providers have now completely withdrawn from the Irish leisure market. A situation that is affecting many business within the leisure sector here in Ireland.

Despite already paying very high premiums for the last 3 years and not having a single claim on our policy over that period we have not been able to secure a single quotation for insurance to date. We continue to try and source cover but the closest we have come so far is “A Possibility of cover” at a price of approximately €100,000 per annum which is more than 4 times what we have been charged to date.

While it is not a legally a requirement for us to have a policy in place it would be irresponsible and possibly even negligent for us to trade while we don’t have a policy in place. We are extremely saddened and frustrated by the current leisure insurance situation here in Ireland especially having spent the last three years building a business here within the Newbridge community and we are working hard to try and minimise the impact of the current situation.

We will continue to update you all while we continue our last ditch efforts to secure an adequate policy.

Best wishes,

Spin Activity Centre."