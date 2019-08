Vigorous and targeted drug searching will be in effect at this weekend's Electric Picnic festival.

A 'zero-tolerance' attitude is being taken by Gardaí and festival organisers regarding the use of illegal substances at the event in Stradbally.

This weekend's sold-out Electric Picnic is the 15th year of the festival and will be headlined by Florence and the Machine, Hozier and The Strokes.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, is appealing to people attending not to take drugs: