The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Investigation Launched Following Fatal Shooting In Louth.

: 08/27/2019 - 18:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Gardai have sealed off a caravan park in Co. Louth following a fatal shooting this afternoon.

The victim, a man in his thirties is believed to be a close associate of one of the family’s involved in the bitter Drogheda feud.

It’s understood the victim was making a delivery to a shop in the Aisling Caravan Park in Clogherhead.

At approximately 10 to three, shots were fired from a car, which then fled the scene at high speed.

The man was struck by a bullet and died a short time later; his body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai have not yet linked this afternoon’s shooting to the violent Drogheda feud.

If it is, it’ll be the feud’s first fatality

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!