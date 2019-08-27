Investigation Launched Following Fatal Shooting In Louth.

Gardai have sealed off a caravan park in Co. Louth following a fatal shooting this afternoon.

The victim, a man in his thirties is believed to be a close associate of one of the family’s involved in the bitter Drogheda feud.

It’s understood the victim was making a delivery to a shop in the Aisling Caravan Park in Clogherhead.

At approximately 10 to three, shots were fired from a car, which then fled the scene at high speed.

The man was struck by a bullet and died a short time later; his body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai have not yet linked this afternoon’s shooting to the violent Drogheda feud.

If it is, it’ll be the feud’s first fatality