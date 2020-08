The President of the European Commission says EU commissioners have to comply with Covid 19 rules.

Ursula von der Leyen has been speaking following the resignation of Phil Hogan due to the Golfgate controversy.

The Government now has to nominate a man and a woman to replace him, but the successful candidate isn’t guaranteed the coveted trade portfolio.

Ursula von der Leyen thanked Phil Hogan for his work but said Commissioners have to obey the rules.

