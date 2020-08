Just over 6 per cent of parents say they won't be sending their children back to school over Covid 19 concerns.

A new CSO survey has also found a fifth of parents have a child that's "extremely" or "very" worried about returning to class - with "catching or spreading" coronavirus the most common reason.

Two thirds say they're "very" or "somewhat" likely to avail of a Covid 19 vaccine for their child if one becomes available.