400 new jobs are being created by a biomedical firm in Limerick.

It will bring to 1,400 the number of people employed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at its campus in Raheen.

According to the company, the new jobs will support the production of Regeneron's existing life-changing medicines.

That will allow it make space in its New York facilities to accommodate the company's COVID-19 efforts.

Recruitment is underway to bring on additional high-end specialist jobs in Limerick.

