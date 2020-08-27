Kildare Covid 19 Infection Rate Is 6 Times The National Average.

The level of Covid-19 infection in Kildare is running at six times the national average.

Independent.ie reports that "the local rate in the locked-down county is 159 per 100,000, which is far in excess of the 27 per 100,000 rate in the county as a whole"

Dr Colm Henry, at a HSE briefing on the pandemic at Dublin City University, and reported by Independent.ie, says "The two-week incidence is much higher than the national average at 159 per 100,000.

"The Kildare outbreaks (at meat plants) have acted as seems into the community."