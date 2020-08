The response to an outbreak in a school will be "bespoke", according to the HSE.

It says it understands some people want to know exactly what the process will be if a case is discovered in a school setting, but it won't be a "tick-box" exercise.

Public health officials will engage with a school to determine what the appropriate action is.

Public Health Consultant Abby Cummins says a confirmed case in a school would not necessary result in its closure.

File image: RollingNews