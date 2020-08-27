The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 3 Govt. Party Leaders To Meet To Discuss Hogan Successor.

: 08/27/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

The three government party leaders are to discuss Phil Hogan's replacement following his resignation as Trade Commissioner last night.

The Taoiseach spoke to the European Commission President this morning about the controversy and the appointment of a new commissioner.

Michael Martin says Ursula von der Leyen understands the background to golfgate and that Mr. Hogan made the correct decision.

He says the Commission President will write to him this evening in relation to a successor;

newstalk1611663.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!