Listen: 3 Govt. Party Leaders To Meet To Discuss Hogan Successor.

The three government party leaders are to discuss Phil Hogan's replacement following his resignation as Trade Commissioner last night.

The Taoiseach spoke to the European Commission President this morning about the controversy and the appointment of a new commissioner.

Michael Martin says Ursula von der Leyen understands the background to golfgate and that Mr. Hogan made the correct decision.

He says the Commission President will write to him this evening in relation to a successor;

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews