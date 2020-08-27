Listen: Enfield Man Hailed A Hero After Resuing Child Off The Kerry Coast.

A 22-year-old man is being hailed a hero after rescuing a young boy and his family from the water off a west Kerry beach yesterday.

Mícheál Keogh, from Enfield , was visiting Coumeenole beach when he saw Jacob, a ten-year-old boy, getting into difficulty in the water.

Jacob's father and two other men, believed to be his uncles, attempted to rescue him but also got difficulty due to strong waves.

Another man assisted Micheál as he rescued the family; Mr Sullivan formed a human chain to help pull them from the water.

Mícheál told Radio Kerry how the rescue unfolded:

