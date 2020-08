The National Public Health Emergency Team is currently reviewing the restrictions in place in Kildare.

The local lockdown in the county isn't due to expire for another 10 days.

While NPHET says it's eager to lift the restrictions in Kildare, it may not have enough of a handle on the virus yet.

Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE and member of NPHET Dr Colm Henry says the figures are being analysed at the moment.

