There are another 93 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no deaths.

34 of the new cases are Dublin, 7 are in Kildare and the others are spread across 15 other counties.

The R- number is now between 1 and 1.2.

Professor Philip Nolan, is President of Maynooth University and also a member of NPHET.

He says it's an improvement on recent weeks, but there are other worrying trends.

FIle image: RollingNews