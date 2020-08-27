Listen: Additional Covid 19 Restrictions To Remain In Effect In Kildare.

The Covid-19 lockdown in Kildare is to remain in place, as public health officials say the county's cases haven't improved or stabilised enough.

A further 93 cases have been confirmed in the country today, with 34 in Dublin, 7 in Kildare, and the rest spread across 15 other counties.

The reproductive number now stands at between 1 and 1.2.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met earlier to review the situation in Kildare, which is under restrictions introduced earlier this month.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says case numbers in the county are still too high:

Journalist, Shane Beatty, questioned Dr. Glynn further on restrictions in the county

File image: Dr.Ronan Glynn/RollingNews