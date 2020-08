The County Kildare Chamber of Commerce says it's very disappointed at NPHET's decision to keep the county in lockdown.

It's urging the Government to lift restrictions on cafes, restaurants and pubs serving food, as it's really encouraged by the very low number of Covid cases for Kildare today.

The group says many businesses are at breaking point and at the point of closure, many employees have lost their jobs and cash flow has completely dried up.