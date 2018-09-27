Public Meeting On Bus Connects Plan Takes Place Tonight

A public information meeting on the Bus Connects plan is taking taking in Leixlip tonight
The public consultation on this €2 billion Dublin Bus reform proposal closes on Friday.
Some of the changes planned for North Kidlare include:
A new orbital route serving Celbridge, Maynooth & Tallaght, a new Celbridge service to the City Centre.
Several new peak time only services from Maynooth and Leixlip are proposed.
The meeting, organised by Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, takes place in the Courtyard Hotel, Leixlip at 8.30pm.