Kildare Town Road Remains Closed Today.

: 09/27/2018 - 10:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_closed_sign.png

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

The Bucket Road in Kildare Town remains closed today

The closure is in effect at both ends of the road, at its junctions with the R445 and R413 roads, until Friday.

It is to facilitate the replacement of an existing sheep grid

Diversions are in place:

Eastbound traffic from Kildare Town can use the R445 or the R413 towards Newbridge.

Westbound traffic from Newbridge can use the R445 or the R413 towards Newbridge.

Local access to the L-7022 (Bucket Road) will be permitted from the northern end at its junction with the R413. However, no through traffic will be permitted to the R445 via the L-7022.

 

 

 

