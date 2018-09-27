RTB: Kildare Rents Now Averaging At €1,129 Per Month.

The standardised, average rent in Kildare now stands at €1,129

The Residential Tenancies Board has released its report for the period April to June of this year.

There's been an increase of 4.5%, or €58 a month, in rental prices in Kildare on the same period, last year.

The RTB says, nationally, rents are up by 7.6%, at € 1,094.

The Dublin the average rent is € 1,587.

Rent rates for new tenancies are up 8.4 per cent.

Director of the Residential Tenancies Board Rosalind Carroll says existing tenancies are more in line with Rent Pressure Zones:

