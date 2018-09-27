The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

RTB: Kildare Rents Now Averaging At €1,129 Per Month.

: 09/27/2018 - 10:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
for_rent_sign.jpg

The standardised, average rent in Kildare now stands at €1,129

The Residential Tenancies Board has released its report for the period April to June of this year.

There's been an increase of 4.5%, or €58 a month,  in rental prices in Kildare on the same period, last year.

The RTB says, nationally, rents are up by 7.6%, at € 1,094.

The Dublin the average rent is € 1,587.

Rent rates for new tenancies are up 8.4 per cent.

Director of the Residential Tenancies Board Rosalind Carroll says existing tenancies are more in line with Rent Pressure Zones:
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!