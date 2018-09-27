The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Cabinet Poised To Approve Legislation On Abortion.

: 09/27/2018 - 10:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oireachtas_logo.png

The legislation to provide for legal abortion in Ireland will be approved by the Cabinet later.

It will then be introduced to the Dáil next week by the Minister for Health

It will provide for access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy and for access to terminations when a mother's life or health is at risk and when there is a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.

There will be a 72-hour pause period between the first meeting with a doctor and the termination.

The Health Minister will meet with medical representative groups over the coming weeks to discuss how this will operate.

Simon Harris will also set out a timeline later to have the new laws in place by January 1st.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!