Cabinet Poised To Approve Legislation On Abortion.

The legislation to provide for legal abortion in Ireland will be approved by the Cabinet later.

It will then be introduced to the Dáil next week by the Minister for Health

It will provide for access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy and for access to terminations when a mother's life or health is at risk and when there is a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.

There will be a 72-hour pause period between the first meeting with a doctor and the termination.

The Health Minister will meet with medical representative groups over the coming weeks to discuss how this will operate.

Simon Harris will also set out a timeline later to have the new laws in place by January 1st.

