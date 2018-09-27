The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Maynooth U. & UCC Ireland's Only Colleges To Go Up In World Rankings.

The country's top ranked college has dropped three places in an international league table of universities.

Trinity College Dublin is now in 120th place in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

University College Cork and Maynooth University are the only two that moved up.

It comes after Irish Universities launched a joint campaign to make the Irish Education System the best in Europe by 2026.

But Jim Miley from the Irish Universities Association says it won't happen without more funding:

