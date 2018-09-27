Warning: More Subsidence Could Take Place Following Monaghan Mine Collapse.

There is a warning there could be more subsidence following a mine collapse in County Monaghan.

In a statement, the owner Gyproc Ireland says a report into the incident, found "a complex and unique set of circumstances" is the most likely cause of subsidence at a local GAA club.

The independent technical report indicated the recent transport and storage of water in an old part of the mine, caused some underground pillars to collapse.

The company confirmed support is being offered to people who've had to leave their homes, which lie in the exclusion zone.

A family liason officer has been appointed by the company to deal with those affected, while regular contact is maintained with the Magheracloone GAA club.