The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Warning: More Subsidence Could Take Place Following Monaghan Mine Collapse.

: 09/27/2018 - 10:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_monaghan.png

There is a warning there could be more subsidence following a mine collapse in County Monaghan.

In a statement, the owner Gyproc Ireland says a report into the incident, found "a complex and unique set of circumstances" is the most likely cause of subsidence at a local GAA club.

The independent technical report indicated the recent transport and storage of water in an old part of the mine, caused some underground pillars to collapse.

The company confirmed support is being offered to people who've had to leave their homes, which lie in the exclusion zone.

A family liason officer has been appointed by the company to deal with those affected, while regular contact is maintained with the Magheracloone GAA club.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!