All government funding to Scouting Ireland has been suspended until the Board of Directors resigns.

Minister Katherine Zappone made the decision after the board voted to re-instate chief scout Christy McCann as the chair of an upcoming emergency meeting.

Mr McCann is one of those under investigation in relation to the organisation's handling of a rape allegation.

Minister Katherine Zappone says the board of Scouting Ireland needs to step aside:

File image: Katherine Zappone/RollingNews