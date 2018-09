The first woman to accuse Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct has given an emotional testimony to a panel of US senators.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford says she believed Brett Kavanaugh was going to rape her at a house party when they were teenagers in the '80s.

Judge Kavanaugh strenuously denies the allegations and will give evidence to the committee later.

Dr. Ford outlines the night of the alleged attack;

File image: Brett Kavanaugh.