K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Garda Commissioner: Thompson Conviction "World Class".

: 09/27/2018 - 17:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_commissioner_drew_harris_07_09_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Garda Commissioner has described the conviction of Freddie Thompson for the murder of David Douglas in 2016 as 'world class'. 

Drew Harris has been meeting with the Policing Authority this afternoon for the first time since taking up the post. 

He also referenced last weekend's seizure of 2 million euro in Wexford and Dublin saying if there's one thing better than locking criminals up, it's taking their ill-gotten gains. 

Commissioner Harris praised the Gardai involved in the Freddie Thompson conviction. 

 

File image: Commissioner, Drew Harris/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!