Garda Commissioner: Thompson Conviction "World Class".

The Garda Commissioner has described the conviction of Freddie Thompson for the murder of David Douglas in 2016 as 'world class'.

Drew Harris has been meeting with the Policing Authority this afternoon for the first time since taking up the post.

He also referenced last weekend's seizure of 2 million euro in Wexford and Dublin saying if there's one thing better than locking criminals up, it's taking their ill-gotten gains.

Commissioner Harris praised the Gardai involved in the Freddie Thompson conviction.

File image: Commissioner, Drew Harris/RollingNews.