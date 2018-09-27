Threshold: Stricter Tenant Protections Are Needed.

There are calls for stricter regulations to ensure people don't lose their rental property.

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board shows that rents continue to rise, with the national average for the last quarter of the year at €1,094

The average in Kildare is €1,129 per month, up €58 a month on the same period, last year.

Nationally, rents for existing tenancies increased by 4.9 per cent while rents for new tenancies jumped by 8.4 per cent

Aideen Hayden from housing charity Threshold says that several measures are needed to tackle the problem: