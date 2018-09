The government will provide enough funding to make sure abortion services come in at the start of next year, according to the Health Minister.

Simon Harris says the cost will be in the millions but couldn't give a definitive figure.

Cabinet Ministers this morning approved the bill that will allow abortions to take place in Ireland.

Simon Harris says many things need to be put in place to allow that to happen - and the government will properly fund it:



File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews.