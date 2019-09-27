Kildare Today

Tender Issued For New Phase Of Works To Athy Distributor Road.

: 09/27/2019 - 07:53
Author: Ciara Noble
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

A tender has been issued for a new phase of works to construct the Athy Distributor Road.

Kildare County Council is seeking a contractor to remove, and transport, train tracks and sleepers from a part of the route.

Both are to be brought to CIE's Portlaoise Depot.

The successful contractor will also have to level the remaining ballast and infill any depressions.

The Athy SDR was first mooted in the 1970s, and is aimed at funnelling chronic traffic congestion out of the town centre.

The road is not expected to open before 2022.

