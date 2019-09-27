Kildare Focus

CAB Seize Two High-End Cars In Dublin Raid.

Two high-end cars have been seized by officers investigating money made from crime in Dublin.

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out five searches in the South and West of the capital this morning.

The investigation is targeting an organised crime group which has invested in a gym in Dublin 24.

